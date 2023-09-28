CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Planetarium at Université de Strasbourg Takes Inspiration from 19th Century Machine Buildings

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Planetarium at Université de Strasbourg Takes Inspiration from 19th Century Machine Buildings

Paris-based architectural firm frenak+jullien, in collaboration with Cardin Julien and m+mathieu holdrinet, has recently completed the Planétarium du Jardin des sciences de l’Université de Strasbourg in France. This 1,000-square-metre planetarium is divided into two volumes: a truncated cone that houses the projection room and entrance gallery, and a cylindrical volume that accommodates the lobby and related facilities.

The planetarium’s design draws inspiration from 19th-century machine buildings found on the site, such as the observatory’s dome and pavillons des mires, as well as astronomical measuring instruments like the astrolabe. Clad in burnt wood, the structures create a striking appearance with their unusual geometry. Situated along Avenue de la Victoire, the planetarium serves as a beacon in the city, providing a connection to the sky and the earth.

The planetarium and the reception area are two distinct elements that share components but are assembled in opposite ways. The planetarium, turned inward, features an empty perimeter surrounding the auditorium, while the reception area opens outward to the garden and is empty at its center. This duality creates a contrast between brightness and darkness, emphasizing the immersive experience within the planetarium.

The planetarium’s architecture also incorporates sustainable and energy-efficient elements. The building’s compactness and strategic positioning of openings minimize heat loss, ensuring optimal environmental performance. The use of burnt wood on the exterior and light-colored wood on the interior creates an aesthetically pleasing contrast while reflecting the building’s environmental concerns.

Overall, the Planétarium du Jardin des sciences de l’Université de Strasbourg combines architectural ingenuity, educational purpose, and sustainable design. Its unique design and connection to the surrounding environment make it a captivating addition to the Université de Strasbourg.

Sources:
– frenak+jullien
– Cardin Julien
– m+mathieu holdrinet

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Evidence of Ancient Martian River

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Using Kaolinite Clay to Discover Gold and Critical Minerals

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronaut Frank Rubio Completes Record-Breaking 371 Days in Space

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Evidence of Ancient Martian River

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Using Kaolinite Clay to Discover Gold and Critical Minerals

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronaut Frank Rubio Completes Record-Breaking 371 Days in Space

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Research Aircraft Integration Facility: Advancing Aerospace Integration

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments