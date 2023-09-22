The No. 1 Cause of Death in Children: Trauma

The Trauma and Transfusion Medicine Research Center (TTMRC) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is launching a clinical trial called the Massive Transfusion in Children-II (MATIC-II). This trial aims to test multiple interventions for life-threatening bleeding in traumatically injured children in the United States.

Childhood trauma is the leading cause of death in children, with an alarming number of pediatric deaths due to traumatic bleeding each year. This clinical trial seeks to address this issue by providing optimal care for traumatically injured children.

The MATIC-II trial will include at least 1,000 traumatically injured children from 20 U.S. pediatric trauma centers. It is funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and has a budget of $34 million for the first five years, with the potential to increase to over $81 million.

One unique aspect of this trial is the use of a platform trial approach. Unlike typical trials that compare only one intervention to standard care, platform trials test multiple therapies simultaneously against standard of care. This allows researchers to determine the most effective and safe bundle of care. Additionally, platform trials can adapt and modify interventions based on data collected during the trial, ensuring the latest and best therapies are utilized.

The MATIC-II trial will study the efficacy and safety of whole blood, individual blood components, and tranexamic acid in newborns up to 18-year-olds with trauma and life-threatening bleeding. Four combinations of these therapies will be tested, and each participating hospital will rotate through the combinations throughout the trial.

The trial will compare all the combinations to determine which one results in the best patient survival after 24 hours and 28 days. The scientists will also conduct additional studies to better understand trauma-induced coagulopathy, a condition where the blood fails to clot properly.

The MATIC-II trial will be conducted using an exception from informed consent protocol, which has been approved by an ethics board and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This protocol allows patients to receive the trial treatment, and parents will be informed about the trial once their child is stabilized. They can then decide whether to continue participation or remove their child from the trial.

The MATIC-II trial has the potential to transform trauma care for children by providing evidence-based guidance on the best way to resuscitate children with life-threatening bleeding from traumatic injury. By closing the knowledge gap in pediatric trauma research, the trial aims to save lives and improve outcomes for traumatically injured children.

