Pioneering Beyond-Silicon Technology: Residue-Free Field-Effect Transistors

A team of researchers from the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea has made a significant breakthrough in the fabrication of field-effect transistors (FET), which has the potential to revolutionize beyond-silicon-based semiconductor technologies. The researchers, led by Professor Lee Young Hee, have successfully harnessed polypropylene carbonate (PPC) as a residue-free material for transferring one-atom thick two-dimensional (2D) transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) onto a substrate.

Traditional methods of transferring TMDs, such as using polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), often leave insulating residues on the TMD surfaces, leading to mechanical damage and degradation of FET performances. The use of PPC not only eliminates residue but also prevents the formation of wrinkles during transfer.

The researchers were able to fabricate centimeter-scale TMDs using the PPC transfer method, which is a significant advancement compared to the previous method that could only produce TMD flakes of 30-40 μm in size. The FET device built using the transferred TMD exhibited an ohmic contact resistance close to the quantum limit and achieved ultrahigh on/off ratio and high on-current values.

This breakthrough marks the first demonstration of wafer-scale production and transfer of chemical vapor deposition-grown TMDs. The electrical properties of the FET device produced using this method far exceed previously reported values. The researchers believe that this technology can easily be implemented using existing integrated circuit manufacturing techniques.

The successful application of the residue-free PPC transfer technique opens the door for further advancements in various TMD devices in the future. This research paves the way for the development of high-performance, next-generation semiconductor technologies beyond traditional silicon-based systems.

Source: Institute for Basic Science

Citation: Ashok Mondal et al, Low Ohmic contact resistance and high on/off ratio in transition metal dichalcogenides field-effect transistors via residue-free transfer, Nature Nanotechnology (2023).