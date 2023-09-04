Scientists Develop Genetically Engineered Pink Pineapple

Scientists have successfully engineered a new pink pineapple called “Pinkglow.” The pink flesh of the pineapple is created by an increased amount of lycopene, a carotenoid pigment that naturally occurs in pineapples. Lycopene is the pigment responsible for the reddish color in watermelons and tomatoes.

Ordinarily, lycopene in pineapples is converted to beta-carotene by an enzyme, resulting in a yellow interior. However, the “Pinkglow” pineapple has a muted lycopene beta-cyclase enzyme, which allows lycopene to accumulate instead of converting to beta-carotene. As a result, the inside of the pineapple turns pink.

The genetic modification was achieved through a process known as RNA interference. Del Monte, the food giant responsible for patenting and selling the pink pineapple, introduced a gene that binds to the RNA carrying the message for lycopene beta-cyclase production. This prevents the cell from producing the enzyme. The gene was then transferred into the pineapple genome using a bacteria that naturally transfers DNA.

The development of the pink pineapple began in 2005, with four generations of the plant tested in Costa Rica between 2010 and 2014. The testing process for new varieties is time-consuming, as they need to be assessed for growth and productivity. Pineapples are not fast-growing plants, adding to the duration of the testing process.

The pineapple variety “Pinkglow” is exclusively grown by Del Monte due to their patent on the product. The company has also introduced another genetically modified pineapple called “Honeyglow,” which features an exceptionally golden interior. Both the pink and golden pineapple varieties have been met with high demand, contributing to increased profits for Del Monte.

The pink pineapples currently carry a higher price tag in grocery stores compared to standard varieties. This is largely due to scarcity and marketing. However, as production increases, the price is expected to decrease, following the pattern observed with other specialty fruits in the market.

