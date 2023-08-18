Optical Lattice-Based Quantum Processing Achieves Quantum Entanglement of Ultracold Atoms

Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China have made a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum computing by successfully quantum entangling groups of more than two ultracold atoms, according to a recent study. The team, led by Jian-Wei Pan, has achieved quantum entanglement of one-dimensional chains of ten atoms and two-dimensional groups of eight atoms with high reliability. This achievement is a critical step forward in optical-lattice-based quantum processing, which has the potential to perform advanced quantum computations and is believed to be scalable.

Previously, the team had successfully entangled pairs of atoms in a system consisting of over 2000 rubidium atoms using a two-dimensional lattice with superlattice trapping locations. To entangle larger numbers of atoms, the researchers utilized the same superlattice structure along with additional technologies such as a quantum gas microscope and three digital micromirror devices. These tools provided the team with the necessary resolution to control and image the states of individual atoms, confirming the simultaneous entanglement of up to ten atoms within a group of around 100 atoms.

The successful entanglement of multiple atoms in an optical lattice is a crucial milestone in developing quantum processors. This breakthrough brings us closer to the realization of practical quantum computers that can manipulate individual qubits and read their values. The findings of this study demonstrate that several building blocks required for optical-lattice-based quantum processors are now feasible.

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various fields, including cryptography, optimization, and simulation. Achieving quantum entanglement of multiple atoms in an optical lattice represents a promising advancement towards practical and scalable quantum processing. Further research and development in this area could lead to significant breakthroughs in the field of quantum computing.