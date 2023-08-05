Physicists Synthesize Single-Crystalline Iron in Earth’s Core Structure

Researchers at CEA DAM-DIF and Université Paris-Saclay, along with collaborators from ESRF and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, have successfully synthesized a form of single-crystalline iron that is believed to exist in Earth’s core.

Understanding the composition of Earth’s interior has often relied on seismological data, which has led scientists to theorize that the core is solid with a surrounding liquid layer. However, certain phenomena, such as the speed of seismic waves traveling pole to pole versus equator to equator, have remained unexplained.

It is widely accepted that the structure of iron in the core plays a significant role in these observations. To gain further insights, scientists have attempted to synthesize the specific form of iron found in the core for testing purposes. However, previous attempts led to fracturing during synthesis, making it challenging to create the desired material.

In this study, the researchers developed a method to overcome these difficulties and successfully synthesized single-crystalline ε-iron. They achieved this by subjecting a sample of α-iron to high pressure, which caused its temperature to rise and its structure to transform into γ-iron crystals. Further pressure led to the formation of ε-structure iron, which is believed to be the same type found in Earth’s core.

The research team conducted experiments that demonstrated the directionally-dependent elasticity of their synthesized ε-iron, resembling the behavior of iron in Earth’s core. The vibrations traveled faster along one axis compared to the other, supporting the validity of their approach.

This breakthrough has the potential to aid in testing theories about the composition and properties of Earth’s core. By synthesizing iron samples that mimic core conditions, scientists can further investigate the mysteries of our planet’s interior.