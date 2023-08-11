Physicists Uncover Mechanism Behind Oscillating Superconductivity

Physicists have discovered a mechanism called pair-density waves that produces oscillating states of superconductivity. This breakthrough sheds light on unconventional high-temperature superconductive states found in certain materials, such as high-temperature superconductors. The findings were published in Physical Review Letters.

The research team, led by Luiz Santos, an assistant professor of physics at Emory University, identified structures called Van Hove singularities as the source of this phenomenon. These singularities can generate modulating, oscillating states of superconductivity, leading to the emergence of unique behavior not yet fully understood.

Superconductivity is the ability of certain materials to conduct electricity without any energy loss when cooled to extremely low temperatures. It was first discovered in 1911 by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, who observed that mercury lost its electrical resistance at temperatures close to absolute zero. This behavior is now known to occur when pairs of electrons form bound states and behave collectively.

The potential applications of superconductivity are vast. If room-temperature superconductivity, which is currently only achieved at extremely low temperatures, can be realized, it could revolutionize the way electricity is transferred and utilized. Current applications of superconductivity include MRI machines, magnetic levitation trains, and particle accelerators.

The team’s research focused on understanding new forms of superconductivity that cannot be explained by the traditional theory established in 1957. They found that Van Hove singularities had the necessary properties to give rise to oscillating superconductivity. This discovery provides a foundation for further exploration and experimental investigation of this unique behavior.

Santos emphasizes the importance of theoretical physics in predicting and understanding natural phenomena, as well as the potential technological applications that can arise from such knowledge. Further research in this field could pave the way for advancements in superconductivity and its widespread practical use.