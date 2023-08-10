The Muon’s Deviance Could Challenge the Standard Model of Physics

The behavior of a subatomic particle called the muon could challenge the widely accepted Standard Model of physics. A recent measurement announced by the Muon g-2 Collaboration brings physicists closer to understanding if there are more types of matter and energy in the universe than currently known.

The Standard Model, which encompasses all known particles and forces, has successfully predicted the outcome of countless experiments. However, scientists have long suspected that the model is incomplete because it doesn’t account for gravity, dark matter, or dark energy.

One way in which researchers are exploring physics beyond the Standard Model is by studying muons. Muons are unstable particles that survive for only a fraction of a second before decaying into lighter particles. They behave like tiny magnets and exhibit wobbling motion when placed in a magnetic field. The speed of this motion depends on a property of the muon known as its magnetic moment, denoted as g.

According to theory, g should equal exactly 2. However, the presence of virtual particles that constantly appear and disappear in empty space has been shown to affect the muon’s wobble rate. This deviation from the expected value is known as g-2.

The recent measurement of g-2 by the Muon g-2 Collaboration at Fermilab showed a deviation of 0.00233184110 from 2, with a precision of 0.2 parts per million. This measurement was made using a beam of muons directed into a magnet-filled ring, with detectors along its edge recording the wobbling speed.

Currently, there are two methods for calculating g-2, each based on a different treatment of the strong force. The traditional calculation relies on decades of experimental data, while a newer lattice calculation uses computer modeling. Surprisingly, the latest measurement matched the traditional prediction but not the lattice prediction, creating a discrepancy that remains unexplained.

The measurement’s level of certainty, exceeding 5-sigma, suggests a very low chance of it being a fluke. However, the discrepancy between the two predictions leaves theoretical physicists with the task of reconciling the results.

This finding presents an exciting opportunity to explore new physics beyond what is currently understood. Scientists eagerly await the resolution of this theory discussion to shed light on the nature of the universe.