Physicists Create Hexaferrum using Diamond Anvils

Physicists have successfully transformed iron into hexaferrum, a form believed to exist at the center of Earth, using diamond anvils. Hexaferrum, also known as epsilon iron (ϵ-Fe), is only stable under extreme pressures. Scientists believe that the majority of iron in the Earth’s core exists in this form. Understanding the properties of hexaferrum could help explain the directional variations in texture, known as anisotropy, observed at the center of our planet.

However, replicating the high-pressure conditions of the Earth’s core on the surface is a challenge. To overcome this, physicists used diamond anvils and intense heat to create high-pressure conditions for short periods of time. Researchers, led by physicist Agnès Dewaele from the University of Paris-Saclay, synthesized ϵ-Fe single crystals in diamond anvil cells. They also measured the single-crystal elastic constants of hexaferrum at pressures up to 32 gigapascals at 300 Kelvin using inelastic X-ray scattering.

The team encountered difficulties when trying to convert the atmospheric pressure phase of iron, known as ferrite or alpha iron, into hexaferrum. Usually, applying high pressure to ferrite causes it to fracture into tiny crystals, making detailed analysis challenging. To tackle this issue, the researchers first transformed ferrite into an intermediate phase called austenite or gamma iron. Austenite has a different structure than ferrite, and the transition to hexaferrum was smoother under pressures between 15 and 33 gigapascals at 300 Kelvin.

To study the properties of hexaferrum, the team used a synchrotron beamline at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. Hexaferrum displayed directional dependence in its elasticity, with faster wave propagation along a specific axis. This anisotropy remained consistent during pressure changes, indicating that hexaferrum behaves similarly in the extreme conditions of the inner core.

These findings suggest that the techniques employed by the team could serve as a valuable tool for understanding the conditions within Earth’s core. The research, published in Physical Review Letters, contributes to our understanding of the materials and behavior of our planet’s central region.