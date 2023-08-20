Discovering Oscillating Superconductivity Could Pave the Way for Room Temperature Superconductors

Superconductivity has the potential to revolutionize various technologies, from power grids to personal electronics. However, achieving superconductivity at ambient temperatures and pressures has proven to be a challenge. A recent discovery by researchers from Emory University and Stanford University in the US offers insights into addressing this obstacle.

The researchers have uncovered a phenomenon called oscillating superconductivity, which involves the movement of electron partnerships known as Cooper pairs in a wave-like dance. While oscillating superconductivity is less common than traditional superconductivity, it occurs at relatively warmer temperatures, making it intriguing for scientists aiming to achieve superconductivity consistently at room temperature.

The key to oscillating superconductivity lies in structures called Van Hove singularities, which occur in certain materials and cause unusual changes in the energy of electrons within them. By modeling these singularities in a new way, the research team found that they could lead to oscillating superconductivity under specific conditions. This could potentially open up new avenues for controlling and initiating superconductivity.

While this research is still purely theoretical, it provides valuable insights into the behavior of superconductivity at temperatures colder than a standard kitchen refrigerator but still within manageable levels. Achieving superconductivity at room temperature remains a subject of intense debate, but current methods are not yet practical for everyday use outside of a laboratory.

Superconductivity was first discovered in 1911 by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, but it took until 1957 for scientists to fully understand its mechanisms. Since then, we have gained a greater understanding of superconductivity, including the oscillating form discovered in this study.

The ultimate goal is to find ways to transfer electricity more efficiently and cost-effectively. Already, superconductors are being employed in technologies such as MRI machines, maglev trains, and the Large Hadron Collider, where they generate powerful magnetic fields. The potential applications of superconductivity are vast, and new discoveries like oscillating superconductivity bring us closer to realizing its full potential.

The research findings have been published in Physical Review Letters.