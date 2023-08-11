CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Scientists Confirm Existence of “Demon” Particle in Exotic Metal

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Physicists studying an exotic metal have uncovered new evidence proving the existence of the so-called “demon” particle, a previously unknown quasiparticle speculated to play a role in determining the electronic behavior of various metals and superconductors. The research, published in the journal Nature, supports a prediction made by theoretical physicist David Pines in 1956.

Pines hypothesized that if a solid has multiple energy bands, plasmons (quasiparticles related to the oscillation of electrons in a material) could combine in an out-of-phase pattern to form a new plasmon that is both massless and chargeless. He referred to this particle as the “demon” particle. Through an experiment using the nonstandard technique of momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy (M-EELS), researchers studying strontium ruthenate observed an electronic mode with no measurable mass, indicating the presence of the demon particle.

The researchers contacted a condensed matter theorist to calculate the features of strontium ruthenate’s electronic structure, and the calculations confirmed the existence of the demon particle. This discovery suggests that demon particles may be a prevalent feature in certain metals.

The existence of the demon particle has theoretical implications in the field of superconductivity, as these particles may play a role in mediating superconducting behavior. Further research is encouraged to investigate the properties and potentials of demon particles. Scanning electron microscopy measurements could provide additional information, and the study of other metals may yield unique insights.

This accidental discovery highlights the importance of exploratory research and the benefits of measuring new phenomena. The confirmation of the demon particle’s existence opens up new avenues for scientific study and has potential implications for various fields, including electronic and energy transfer technologies.

