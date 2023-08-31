The Spectacular Blue Supermoon Shines Brightly

The rare blue supermoon, which is the closest full moon of the year, captivated stargazers across the globe on Wednesday night. A supermoon occurs when a full moon is closer to the Earth than usual, resulting in a slightly brighter and larger appearance in the sky. This particular supermoon was significant as it was the second full moon of August, hence earning the name “blue moon.”

Adding to the celestial display, Saturn was also visible alongside the blue supermoon, granting onlookers a truly breathtaking sight, provided the skies were clear. The phenomenon of two full supermoons occurring within the same month is quite rare, with the last occurrence happening back in 2018.

Unfortunately, those who missed witnessing this extraordinary lunar event will have to wait until 2037 for the next blue supermoon. However, there is another regular supermoon to look forward to at the end of September. This will mark the final supermoon of the year.

Supermoon: A full moon that appears larger and brighter due to its closer proximity to the Earth.

Blue moon: When two full moons occur within the same month.

