Two Full Supermoons Illuminate the August Night Sky

Tuesday night witnessed the first of two full supermoons that are set to grace the August night sky. A full supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. This particular supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, reached its full illumination on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which has been using Native American names for each month’s moon since the 1930s, the August full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon. This name originated from the Algonquin tribes and is attributed to the fact that sturgeon, a type of large fish found in the Great Lakes, were more easily caught during this time of year. It is also sometimes referred to as the Corn Moon due to the abundance of corn crops during this season.

Photos captured the breathtaking view of the Sturgeon Supermoon as it rose in various locations around the world, from the Galata Tower in Istanbul to the New York City skyline and beyond.

The next full moon, scheduled to occur on August 30, will also be a supermoon. This event is known as a blue moon, as it is the second full moon within one month. Blue moons, which occur approximately once every two and a half years, are rarely coincident with supermoons. The next occurrence of two supermoons in one month will be in 2037, according to retired NASA astronomer Fred Espenak.

So, the August night sky promises to be a spectacle for skywatchers, with two consecutive full supermoons visible during this month. Keep your eyes on the sky and enjoy the stunning beauty of these celestial events.