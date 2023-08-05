New Planetary Plaza Pavement at Mission: SPACE

Some colorful new pavement has been unveiled at the entrance to Mission: SPACE at EPCOT. The A-frame signage points guests towards the attraction’s entrance as well as the entrance to Space 220. However, if visitors take a moment to explore the plaza near Earth, Mars, and Jupiter, they will notice the new pavement.

The plaza now features different-sized planets with various colors, creating a mosaic-style design. This new addition brings a vibrant and eye-catching element to the area.

It is worth noting that this space used to be home to the tracks of the Spirit and Opportunity rovers on Mars. Although there is no confirmation or information yet, it is possible that these tracks have been preserved and will make a return in the future.

On the other hand, the entrance to Mars at Mission: SPACE is in need of some attention. The display of the red planet has suffered from excessive damage and wear and tear. The once shiny crimson orb now shows signs of heavy deterioration, with the maroon glow fading away to reveal a bare grayness and warped materials underneath. Dirt has also accumulated in the grooves of the sculpture.

The structure not only serves as decoration but also conceals the entrance area for both the Orange and Green Team experiences of Mission: SPACE. Both guests and Cast Members regularly pass underneath it. Given the extreme weather conditions that Florida experiences, such as thunderstorms, high winds, and hurricanes, regular maintenance of these structures is crucial.

Mission: SPACE is a centrifugal motion simulator located in World Discovery at EPCOT. It replaced the previous Horizons attraction in 2003. The ride aims to simulate the experience of space travel, using high G-forces to make guests feel like they are embarking on a mission to Mars. Over the years, there have been modifications to the intensity of the mission in response to guest feedback, with a tamer, more mild mission around Earth replacing the original intense Mars mission in 2017.

The new pavement at the entrance of Mission: SPACE adds a colorful and visually appealing touch to the area, while the condition of the Mars display highlights the need for maintenance and restoration.