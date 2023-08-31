Gigantic Jets: Rare, Powerful Lightning Bolts That Shoot Upward into the Sky

Photographer Frankie Lucena had a rare encounter with nature’s fascinating spectacle when he witnessed gigantic jets during the formation of Hurricane Franklin. Gigantic jets, the most powerful type of lightning, occur as infrequently as 1,000 times a year and deliver over 50 times the power of a typical lightning bolt. These bolts of lightning climb more than 50 miles above the Earth’s surface, reaching the ionosphere, where the atmosphere meets outer space.

Although rare, gigantic jets are frequently observed during Atlantic hurricane season, particularly in tropical regions and during rapidly intensifying storms like Franklin. However, despite scientists being aware of the phenomenon for about two decades, many mysteries still surround it. Researchers speculate that there might be a barrier preventing lightning from escaping through the bottom of the cloud, leading to the upward motion of these massive bolts. However, the exact mechanism behind this phenomenon is yet to be fully understood.

As Atlantic hurricane season unfolds, there will likely be more opportunities to observe and study gigantic jets. While Hurricane Franklin has moved towards Bermuda and intensified into the first major hurricane of the 2023 season, it is not expected to make landfall. Although experts caution about life-threatening rip currents along the East Coast of the United States, the storm’s impact will likely be limited.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 2 storm, causing at least two deaths. This storm is being fueled by record-breaking ocean temperatures, which are a result of both human-caused climate change and an El Niño event. This year’s El Niño is predicted to exceed the intensity of the strong event experienced in 2016.

