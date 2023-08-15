Americans Flock to Joshua Tree National Park for Perseids Meteor Shower

Americans across the country gathered to witness the Perseids meteor shower this past weekend. At Joshua Tree National Park, the high turnout of nighttime visitors caused traffic congestion and challenges for park rangers. According to the park’s Instagram page, Saturday night was possibly the busiest night in the park’s history, with long queues of cars on the highway and filled parking lots. The park did not provide an update on Sunday night’s conditions.

The Perseids meteor shower is one of the most-watched celestial events in the Northern Hemisphere, known for its abundant and consistent meteors. It is active from July 14 to September 1, with its peak occurring on August 11, 12, and 13. Although Joshua Tree National Park, recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, did not organize an official viewing event for the meteor shower, Visit Joshua Tree’s website recommended August 12 as one of the best nights for stargazing in the park.

The park’s Instagram post acknowledged the expected large crowd due to media coverage and social media promotion of the meteor shower. To handle the surge in visitors, the park deployed additional rangers and volunteers to patrol the entrance stations, campgrounds, and parking lots. However, the unexpected volume of nighttime visitors overwhelmed these areas, causing various issues.

The Park Service urged people to postpone their visits and stay home on Sunday. The overcrowding resulted in incidents of illegal parking, vehicles getting stuck in sand, littering, and illegal camping and campfires. Social media photos showcased vehicles parked in restricted areas or on top of vegetation, overflowing trash bins, and littered pathways.

Park officials advise future visitors to adhere to the following guidelines:

– Due to hot and dry weather conditions, fire restrictions are in place until October 1 or until deemed safe by park managers.

– Camping must be done in designated areas or with a permit.

– Parking should only occur in designated spots and pullouts, avoiding vegetation and curbs.

– Vehicles should remain on designated roads to protect vegetation, soil, and animal habitats.

– Visitors are responsible for their trash and should carry it out if trash receptacles are full or unavailable.

The influx of visitors to Joshua Tree National Park highlights the importance of responsible tourism and respecting park regulations to preserve the natural beauty of the area.