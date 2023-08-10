The UK Meteor Beacon Project: Observing Meteors Through Amateur Radio

A group of amateur radio enthusiasts in the UK have established the UK Meteor Beacon project. This project allows anyone to observe meteors as they burn through the Earth’s atmosphere. The beacon uses radio signals to identify meteorites as they pass through a specific section of the sky over England and Wales, spanning 400 km in width. The data captured by the system is displayed on a live online feed, with meteors appearing as blue streaks accompanied by a ping and trailing pitch.

The system is capable of capturing over 100 meteors every hour, even during periods of low meteor activity. During the upcoming Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12th, the frequency of captured meteors could reach thousands per hour. Observing meteors through radio signals offers advantages over optical astronomy. Radio signals allow for observations in various weather conditions and at any time of the day or night. Furthermore, this method can detect smaller meteors that are not visible as shooting stars to the naked eye.

The radio transmitter for the project is located at the Sherwood Observatory near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire. However, receivers can be placed anywhere in the country. The transmitter sends radio signals that can be reflected by meteors and their trails, allowing for observations from multiple locations. The project has received funding from the Radio Society of Great Britain and the British Astronomical Association and has garnered interest from both academic and citizen scientists.

The team behind the UK Meteor Beacon project plans to design and deploy echo receivers that can be distributed throughout the country, up to 1,200 km from the Sherwood Observatory. These echo receivers, which can be built inexpensively using materials from DIY stores, will enable triangulation of meteors by studying the horizontal lines and blue smudges that appear on the waterfall display. This triangulation would provide information about the location and trajectory of meteors. It could also help calculate the landing spot of meteors that survive the Earth’s ionosphere, offering valuable samples for study.

The ultimate ambition of the UK Meteor Beacon project is to create a global network of detectors to observe meteors entering Earth’s atmosphere in real-time. This would be similar to the Blitzortung network that tracks lightning strikes worldwide. However, the team acknowledges that there is still much work to be done before achieving such a goal.