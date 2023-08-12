Perseid Meteor Showers: A Spectacular Display in the Sky

The annual “Broadway-Show-In-The-Sky,” the Perseid Meteor Showers, is set to take place this weekend. While visible from tonight until Sunday night, the peak is expected early Sunday morning, just before dawn, with the possibility of seeing one meteor per minute.

Those residing on Florida’s east coast are fortunate as the event occurs in the northeast sky. To enjoy the best view, it is recommended to move away from city lights. Experts suggest using your eyes to observe the shooting stars rather than binoculars or telescopes.

Each Perseid meteor hits the top of Earth’s atmosphere at a tremendous speed of thirty-seven miles per second. This phenomenon can be observed from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. Additionally, this year’s display will be exceptional due to the moon’s low position in the sky, with only ten percent illumination. This offers great viewing opportunities throughout the weekend, particularly on Saturday night.

The Perseid Meteor Showers, one of the most significant meteor showers we can witness, occur annually during late summer. These meteor showers arise when Earth passes through fields of debris floating in space. The Perseids originate from comet Swift-Tuttle, a celestial body composed of ice and rock. As it orbits the sun, it sheds dusty debris, which becomes trapped in our atmosphere and ignites, resulting in the streaking lights. The showers derive their name from the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors seem to originate.

During the peak of the showers, the moon will exhibit a waning crescent phase, appearing as a small slice in the sky. This is advantageous since a bright moon can make it challenging to spot the meteors. Unlike last year when the moon was full, observers in the Northern Hemisphere will have a clear view, provided there is no light pollution or cloud cover. It is not necessary to use any equipment to witness this phenomenon, but allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark for around thirty minutes is recommended. Avoid using your cellphone during this time as it can disrupt night vision.

The Perseids can be seen in any part of the sky. Therefore, lying on your back, facing away from the moon, and taking in as much of the sky as possible is the ideal way to observe them, as suggested by experts.