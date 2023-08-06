Minnesota Turns Its Eyes to the Sky for the Perseid Meteor Shower

People across Minnesota will have the opportunity to witness the Perseid meteor shower at star-watching parties throughout the state. The annual event, known as the “Statewide Star Party,” has been growing in popularity in recent years, with events held at various locations, including Voyageurs National Park, state parks along the North Shore, Duluth, and more. This year’s Perseids are expected to be particularly visible, drawing an even larger crowd of stargazers.

The star parties are aimed at beginners and provide mentorship by experienced astronomers. In addition to sky-watching after sunset, the events often feature daytime presentations, discussions on astronomy books and films, as well as telescopes and binoculars available for use.

Hosted by schools, nature centers, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, and other local organizations, the star parties are family-friendly and include free outdoor sky watching and activities. The Bell Museum, a branch of the University of Minnesota, coordinates the statewide star party. They have been actively reaching out to more groups and facilities to host events and promote accessibility to the wonders of the night sky.

This year’s theme, “Astronomy for All,” aims to empower people of all ages, abilities, and cultural perspectives to engage with astronomy. To facilitate this, host facilities have been provided with engagement kits that include constellation directories in Ojibwe and Dakota languages.

The Perseid meteor shower, also known as the Perseids, occurs annually from mid-July to late August. This year, the shower is active from July 17 to August 24, with the peak occurring on the night of August 12-13. The Perseids are caused by debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle and can be visible from anywhere in the northern hemisphere. During the peak, meteor rates are expected to be around 60 to 80 per hour under ideal conditions.

The star party events also serve as an opportunity to raise awareness about light pollution and efforts to reduce unnecessary artificial lighting. Some star party events require pre-registration or may have entry fees, so it is advisable to check with the hosting site for more details.

Post navigation