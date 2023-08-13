CityLife

Science

Benefits of Regular Exercise

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
Regular exercise has numerous benefits for both our physical and mental health. Engaging in regular physical activity can help improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength and flexibility, and maintain a healthy weight. It has also been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Exercise not only benefits our physical health but also has a positive impact on our mental well-being. Regular physical activity can help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve mood, and enhance overall cognitive function. It can also promote better sleep and increase our energy levels.

In addition to the physical and mental health benefits, regular exercise can also improve our overall quality of life. It can boost our self-confidence and self-esteem, as well as improve our social interactions and relationships. Engaging in physical activity with others can also provide a sense of camaraderie and support.

Finding a type of physical activity that you enjoy is key to sticking with an exercise routine. This could be anything from walking, running, cycling, swimming, or participating in group fitness classes. It is recommended to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, along with strength training exercises for major muscle groups at least twice a week.

It’s important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. Consulting with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise program is also a good idea, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.

Remember, consistency is key when it comes to reaping the benefits of regular exercise. Making physical activity a regular part of your routine can have a significant impact on your overall health and well-being.

