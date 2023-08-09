Perseid Meteor Shower to Grace Austin Pride Celebrations

One of the most highly anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Perseid meteor shower, will coincide with the Pride celebrations in downtown Austin this coming Saturday night. The Perseids typically occur every July and August, and this year they will be visible on the night of August 12th, concluding on the morning of August 13th.

According to Anita Cochran, Assistant Director at the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory, the majority of meteors seen in Earth’s atmosphere are the size of sand or small pebbles. Lara Eakins, Senior Program Coordinator at UT’s Department of Astronomy, stated that during the peak of the meteor shower, observers can expect to see between 90 and 100 meteors per hour. Eakins advises facing northeast to witness the meteors, and suggests going out to see the show after midnight.

The Perseid meteor shower is a result of the Swift-Tuttle Comet, which passes through our solar system approximately every 133 years. Although the last time it was visible in our night sky was in 1993, remnants of the comet can still be seen. Comets, as explained by Cochran, are delicate and prone to disintegration. As the comet breaks apart, it leaves behind a trail of debris. When Earth’s orbit intersects with this debris trail, the Perseid meteor shower occurs, with the peak corresponding to a thick clump of debris.

When these small rock fragments enter Earth’s atmosphere, the immense friction causes them to heat up, reaching temperatures of up to 10,000 degrees Kelvin. However, most of the rocks burn up before reaching the ground. Cochran clarifies that since the rocks are initially very cold in space, it takes time for them to warm up enough to be visible as they catch fire.

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual treat for sky gazers, and this year, residents and visitors of Austin will have the opportunity to enjoy the celestial show while celebrating Pride.