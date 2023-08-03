Perseid Meteor Shower Set to Illuminate August Night Sky

The Perseid meteor shower, known for its stunning display of shooting stars, will reach its peak on the night of 12-13 August. Skywatchers in the northern hemisphere will have the best views, and under ideal conditions with clear skies, up to 50 meteors per hour could be observed.

Meteors are created when small particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, heating up and ultimately disintegrating. The resulting superheated air produces a glow visible from the ground, commonly referred to as a “shooting star.” Throughout the year, sporadic meteors are visible at a rate of about six per hour. However, during meteor showers, Earth passes through debris left behind by comets, resulting in a higher frequency of meteors entering the atmosphere. The Perseids are associated with Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, and the meteor shower appears to originate from the constellation of Perseus.

This year, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak from the evening of 12 August to the morning of 13 August. Observers on the west coast of North America and the eastern Pacific Ocean will have particularly favorable viewing conditions. The thin crescent moon will rise close to twilight, minimizing the interference of moonlight. To maximize visibility, it is recommended to find a dark sky site away from city lights.

During the evening, the number of meteors is typically lower, but earthgrazers may be observed. Earthgrazers are meteors that skim the top of Earth’s atmosphere, leaving long and bright trails. As the radiant, the point from which the meteors appear to originate, rises higher in the sky throughout the night, meteor activity increases. The best viewing time is expected to be before 03:00 BST, just before dawn breaks.

Unlike many astronomical events, watching meteor showers requires no special equipment and can be enjoyed with the naked eye. If the weather prevents viewing on the peak night, the shower will continue on subsequent nights, although with reduced activity. It is also possible for additional peaks to occur as Earth encounters different debris filaments.