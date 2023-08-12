Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight, Expected to Bring Spectacular Show

The Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak on the night of August 12 and the early morning of August 13, as confirmed by the Bureau of Land Management Utah. This annual event is expected to showcase an impressive display of meteors, with the possibility of up to 75 meteors per hour, or even up to 100, according to NASA. Stargazers can look forward to a better viewing experience this year due to darker skies caused by a new moon.

Known as the best meteor shower of the year, the Perseids offer viewers the opportunity to witness swift and bright meteors that leave long wakes of light and color as they streak through the sky. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, hence the name Perseids.

In addition to the regular meteors, spectators may also catch sight of fireballs during the shower. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that typically last longer than an average meteor streak. These phenomena are caused by larger particles of cometary material.

The Perseid meteor shower is a result of the debris from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which takes over 130 years to orbit the Sun once. The comet last passed through the inner solar system in 1992. The Perseids get their name from the point in the sky where they appear to originate, the constellation Perseus.

For those interested in observing the Perseids, public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Utah offer excellent viewing locations. With nearly 22.8 million acres of public lands, BLM Utah manages approximately 42 percent of the state.

To fully understand the nature of meteors, it is important to note the different terms used. A meteor occurs when a smaller piece of cometary or asteroidal material enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burns up due to frictional heating. If the material survives and reaches Earth’s surface, it is referred to as a meteorite. When that same material is still traveling through space and has not yet entered Earth’s atmosphere, it is called a meteoroid.

So, the life cycle of a comet or asteroid begins as a meteoroid, which then becomes a meteor as it streaks through Earth’s atmosphere, and if it survives and lands on Earth, it is known as a meteorite.