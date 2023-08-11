The Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak on Saturday Night

The highly anticipated Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak late Saturday night. NASA’s All Sky Fireball Network has already detected the first meteors from this year’s shower as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle.

Unlike last year, the moon will be a waning crescent this time, making it easier to spot even the fainter meteors. In the United States, skywatchers can expect to see around 40 Perseids in the hour just before dawn on the peak nights. However, viewing conditions are optimal in rural areas far from cities and suburbs, as light pollution significantly reduces visibility.

The Perseid meteor shower is renowned for its high meteor rates and comfortable weather conditions, making it the best meteor shower of the year. It even played a part in delaying a Space Shuttle launch in 1993, as the NASA STS-51 mission was postponed due to its occurrence.

To observe the meteor shower, all that is needed is a clear sky, darkness, and a little patience. It is not necessary to look in any specific direction, as meteors can be seen throughout the sky. The Perseids appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, hence their name.

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is an exciting event for skywatchers around the world, offering a captivating sight of shooting stars streaking across the night sky. So prepare yourself, find a suitable viewing spot away from city lights, and enjoy the celestial spectacle that nature has in store for us.