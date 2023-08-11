The Perseid Meteor Shower and the Future of Spectacular Displays

This weekend, skywatchers can look forward to the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, which is known for its impressive show. However, an even more spectacular meteor display may be on the horizon in five years’ time.

161 years ago, astronomers were captivated by a beautiful new comet called Comet Swift-Tuttle. It was discovered by Americans Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in July 1862 and remained visible throughout the summer. By the end of August that year, the comet was shining brightly with a long tail. French astronomer Camille Flammarion even ranked it as one of the most impressive comets of the 19th century.

During this time, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli noticed a connection between Comet Swift-Tuttle and the Perseid meteor shower. He suggested that the comet had shed tiny fragments that produced the Perseid meteors as it passed through the inner solar system. This marked the first direct correlation between a comet and a meteor shower.

Today, astronomers believe that most meteor showers have a cometary origin. There are over 500 known cometary meteor swarms that produce or have produced meteor showers. Meteoroids, which are fragments of comets, travel through space and create meteor trails as they heat up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere.

The Perseid meteoroids, for example, are spread out over a large area, with distances of 60 to 100 miles apart at the densest part of the swarm. Earth passes through the outer edges of this “flying gravel bank” from late July to mid-August. The Perseid stream is estimated to be as wide as 50 million miles in diameter.

In recent history, the Perseid meteor shower has displayed some extraordinary activity when Comet Swift-Tuttle passed through the inner solar system in the early 1990s. This resulted in outbursts of several hundred meteors per hour. However, since the start of the 21st century, the meteor shower has not shown the same intensity.

Looking ahead, Finnish meteor astronomer Esko Lyytinen predicted that the Perseids might put on a particularly strong display in 2028. His calculations suggest that Earth will pass within 37,000 miles of a stream of debris shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle in 1479. Lyytinen anticipated a meteor storm with over 1,000 meteors per hour, primarily visible over the United States.

Other meteor scientists, such as French researcher Jérémie Vaubaillon and Russian expert Mikhail Maslov, also confirmed the upcoming interaction with material from 1479, although they had slightly different predictions.

While this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower will surely be a sight to behold, the possibility of an even more remarkable display in 2028 leaves astronomers and skywatchers eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this cosmic phenomenon.