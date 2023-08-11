The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Skywatching Event

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak this weekend, and experts are saying that this year’s display is not to be missed. Known for producing the highest rate of shooting stars in the night sky, the Perseid meteor shower is highly anticipated by skywatchers.

This year’s peak is expected to be even more dazzling due to the absence of a bright moon, which often hinders visibility. Diana Hannikainen, an editor at Sky & Telescope, explains that the waning crescent moon will rise well after midnight, allowing the sky to be very dark, provided one is away from light pollution.

The Perseids occur annually from mid-July to late August, with the peak falling on Saturday night into Sunday morning this year. If weather conditions permit, skywatchers may witness around 60 meteors per hour, and up to 90 meteors per hour in the darkest locations.

To observe the Perseids in the Northern Hemisphere, it is recommended to head out in the predawn hours. Hannikainen advises finding clear and dark skies away from city lights and other sources of light pollution for the best experience. Once settled, allow your eyes to adapt to the dark for 20 to 30 minutes to fully enjoy the sight of the shooting stars.

The meteors will be visible all over the sky, but they appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus. While most meteors will appear to come from the northeast where Perseus rises, many can still be seen by looking straight up. Faint meteors may swiftly dart across the sky, while brighter ones may leave a visible, glowing trail.

This celestial event is accessible to everyone, regardless of age or equipment. Hannikainen emphasizes that no binoculars or telescopes are necessary to enjoy a meteor shower. The Perseid meteor shower is particularly popular among amateur skywatchers due to its occurrence during pleasant late-summer temperatures.

Meteors, often referred to as “shooting stars,” are actually fragments of debris that burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. The Perseids originate from a cloud of dust particles and debris from a comet known as 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862.

So, mark your calendars and make sure to witness this spectacular skywatching event, an annual show that promises to leave you in awe of the beauty and wonders of the universe.