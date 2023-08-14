The Perseid Meteor Shower Lights Up the Night Sky

The annual Perseid meteor shower provided a spectacular display recently, and we have gathered some of the most stunning photos captured from around the world. The viewing conditions for this year’s Perseids were particularly favorable, as the moon was only 10% illuminated during the peak times on the night of August 12 and before dawn on August 13. This was a significant improvement from last year when the bright full moon overshadowed the meteors.

The Perseids occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. These debris are made up of bits of ice and rock. This year, Earth passed through the densest and dustiest area of the debris, resulting in higher rates of meteors per hour. In fact, during outburst years like 2016, the rate can reach between 150 to 200 meteors an hour.

While the peak has passed, the Perseid meteor shower remains active until around August 24, though the rate of visible meteors per hour will be lower compared to the peak period. So, there’s still a chance to catch some meteors if you missed the peak.

Photographers from around the world captured breathtaking images of the Perseid meteor shower. For example, in northern Greece, amateur astronomer Fotis Mavroudakis spent several hours capturing the celestial spectacle. His photograph shows a vibrant meteor streak with the Nestos River in the foreground. Similarly, photos from locations such as Turkey, China, Spain, California, and Sri Lanka showcased the beauty and grandeur of the Perseids against various scenic backgrounds.

If the Perseid meteor shower has inspired you to try astrophotography, you can explore the best cameras for capturing celestial events and find helpful guides on how to photograph a meteor shower.