This Year’s Perseid Meteor Shower Amazes Star Gazers Worldwide

The Perseid meteor shower of 2023 has impressed astronomers and enthusiasts around the world. The shower occurs as Earth passes through the debris cloud left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, causing a stunning display of shooting stars. Compared to last year, when the full moon hindered visibility, this year’s shower coincided with a less brightly illuminated moon, resulting in a more vibrant and visible spectacle.

Although the peak of the meteor shower has passed, Earth will continue to traverse pockets of space dust until August 24. So, there is still time to catch a glimpse of the Perseids if you haven’t seen them yet.

Photographer John Turner captured the Perseid meteor shower against a rising crescent moon in Franklin, North Carolina. Turner, who had his first experience with astrophotography on this occasion, expressed his excitement at capturing multiple Perseid meteor streaks in a single exposure.

Other photographers also managed to capture stunning images of the Perseid meteor shower. Michele Aucello photographed a boat and a barn in Glen Haven, Michigan, with meteor streaks illuminating the night sky. Jon Bertsch’s photograph showcases the Milky Way and a streaking meteor above the Sierra Nevada mountains. Fotis Mavroudakis managed to capture the meteor shower’s brilliance above the mountains of Drama, in northern Greece.

Photographer Nick Boris went to great lengths to capture the Perseids, spending 24 hours awake and photographing over 70 meteors. His composite images show the meteors falling through the sky and include shots of himself next to a campfire.

Melanie Illich set up her tripod at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory in Clifton, Texas, and captured the Perseid meteor streaking above dark trees. She believes that one photo shows the Hartley Comet alongside the meteor.

If you’re interested in capturing your own photographs of the Perseid meteor shower, there is still time. Check out Space.com’s guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and how to photograph a meteor shower for tips and advice.