Climate Change Could Accelerate Release of Ancient Pathogens, Poses Risk to Environment and Humanity

A new global study suggests that climate change may expedite the release of ancient “time-traveling” pathogens from melting permafrost, presenting a significant risk to the environment and humanity. These ancient pathogens have the potential to survive and thrive in modern environments, highlighting the need to understand and prepare for such threats.

In computer simulations, researchers found that the release of as little as 1% of dormant pathogens could cause severe environmental damage and the widespread loss of host organisms worldwide. Melting glaciers and permafrost pose a potential risk of reviving various types of dormant pathogens. However, the potential damage these microbes could inflict on modern ecosystems is difficult to predict.

A groundbreaking study conducted by Dr. Giovanni Strona of the European Commission Joint Research Centre and Professor Corey Bradshaw from Flinders University in Australia aimed to quantify the ecological risks associated with the release of these ancient and unpredictable microbes. The researchers conducted simulated experiments where digital pathogens from the past invaded communities of bacteria-like hosts. They compared the effects of these invading pathogens on the diversity of host bacteria against communities where no invasions took place.

The study’s findings revealed that the ancient invading pathogens often survived and evolved in the modern world. Approximately 3% of these pathogens even became dominant in their new environment. About 1% of the invaders had unpredictable outcomes, causing the death of one-third of host species in some cases, while increasing diversity by up to 12% in others.

While the risks posed by this 1% of released pathogens may seem insignificant, the vast number of ancient microbes regularly released into modern environments makes these outbreaks a significant danger. Dr. Giovanni Strona, the study’s lead author, emphasized the importance of the findings, stating that the risk posed by these “time-traveling” pathogens could have serious consequences for ecological damage.

Professor Corey Bradshaw added that the study’s results highlight the worrying risk of unknown “black swan” pathogens causing irreversible damage. The invasion of a single ancient pathogen in the worst-case scenario reduced the size of its host community by 30% compared to the control group.

The researchers stress the need to understand the potential risks posed by these ancient microbes to adequately prepare for any unintended consequences of their release into the modern world. They used artificial-life software to construct and test the simulated release of digital pathogens into biological communities.

Overall, this study underscores the urgent need to address the threat of ancient pathogens released due to climate change, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to protect both the environment and human populations.