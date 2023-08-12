Rare Dinosaur Embryo Found in Fossilized Egg Reveals Link to Modern Birds

An incredibly rare dinosaur embryo has been discovered inside a fossilized egg that was stored in a museum in China for over a decade. The unborn specimen, estimated to be between 66 and 72 million years old, belongs to a group of feathered, toothless dinosaurs called oviraptorosaurs. It measures approximately 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) in length and is the first dinosaur embryo found to display a posture typical of modern bird embryos.

Modern birds engage in a series of maneuvers called tucking shortly before hatching, but the evolutionary origins of this behavior were previously unknown. The newly discovered embryo, nicknamed Baby Yingliang, was found with its head ventral to the body, feet on either side, and its back curled along the blunt pole of the egg. This posture is similar to that of a late-stage modern bird embryo.

Tucking is known to be important for the hatching process in birds, and the adoption of this position increases their chances of survival. The fact that Baby Yingliang shows the same pose suggests that this phenomenon may have originated in the ancient theropod ancestors of modern birds.

Baby Yingliang is one of the most complete dinosaur embryos ever found, providing researchers with a rare opportunity to study an intact baby theropod. However, due to the uniqueness of this specimen, no definitive conclusions about dinosaur embryos can be drawn from these observations. More fossils of this kind will need to be studied to confirm any hypotheses.

Nevertheless, the discovery of this exceptional fossil embryo suggests that certain early developmental behaviors, such as tucking, may have deeper roots in the theropod lineage. This finding provides further evidence that many characteristics of modern birds first evolved in their dinosaur ancestors.