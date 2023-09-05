The James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Ancient Galaxies and Supermassive Black Holes

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, capturing starlight from two ancient galaxies with quasars, less than a billion years after the Big Bang. These galaxies are home to supermassive black holes with masses nearly a billion times that of the Sun. The findings raise questions about the early universe and the formation of supermassive black holes and galaxies.

Previously, it was challenging to detect the dim light of host galaxies in the glare of luminous quasars. However, the JWST’s superb sensitivity and ultra-sharp images at infrared wavelengths have overcome this obstacle. The telescope was able to observe two quasars, HSC J2236+0032 and HSC J2255+0251, at redshifts 6.40 and 6.34 when the universe was approximately 860 million years old.

An international team of researchers, led by the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe (Kavli IPMU) and Peking University, has begun to unravel the mystery of how these massive black holes formed in the early universe. By studying the relation between host galaxies and black holes, scientists can witness their formation and understand their connection.

The images of the two quasars were taken using JWST’s NIRCam instrument at infrared wavelengths, and the host galaxies were revealed by subtracting the glare from the black holes. Further evidence of the host galaxies was found in the spectra taken by JWST’s NIRSPEC for J2236+0032.

Analyses of the host galaxy photometry indicated that these quasar host galaxies are massive, measuring 130 and 34 billion times the mass of the Sun. The black holes powering them are also massive, measuring 1.4 and 0.2 billion times the mass of the Sun. The ratio of black hole mass to host galaxy mass is similar to that found in more recent galaxies.

This discovery poses questions for astrophysicists about how these black holes grew to such enormous sizes when the universe was still young. Additionally, the observed relationship between the mass of supermassive black holes and the sizes of their host galaxies in the local universe raises the “chicken-or-egg” question on a cosmic scale: Did the galaxies or the black holes come first?

By uncovering these ancient galaxies and their supermassive black holes, the James Webb Space Telescope has opened up new avenues for research into the early universe and the formation of these cosmic phenomena.

