Partial Lunar Eclipse to be Visible in India on 28-29 October 2023

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on 28-29 October 2023, with the umbral phase beginning in the early hours of the 29th. This eclipse will be visible from all parts of India around midnight. The umbral phase of the eclipse is expected to begin at 01:05 am IST on 29th October and end at 02:24 am IST. The duration of the eclipse will be approximately 1 hour and 19 minutes, with a small magnitude of 0.126.

This lunar eclipse will be visible in several regions across the world, including the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, northeastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean.

It is important to note that a lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, and all three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon comes under the Earth’s shadow.

In India, the next lunar eclipse after this event will be on 07 September 2025, which will be a total lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on 8 November 2022, and it was a total eclipse.

