Partial Lunar Eclipse to Occur on 28-29 October, 2023

A partial lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set to take place on 28-29 October, 2023. The lunar eclipse will begin with the moon entering the penumbra on the midnight of 28th October, and the umbral phase will start in the early hours of the 29th. This celestial event will be visible from all parts of India around midnight.

Due to the lunar eclipse, the Somnath Mandir and all mandirs under the Shri Somnath Trust will suspend their regular puja ceremonies on 28 October after the noon aarti.

The eclipse will be visible in a vast region covering the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, northeastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean.

The umbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 01:05 AM IST on 29th October and will end at 02:24 AM IST. The duration of the eclipse will be 1 hour and 19 minutes, with a very small magnitude of 0.126.

It is worth noting that the next lunar eclipse visible from India will occur on 07 September 2025 and will be a total lunar eclipse. The previous lunar eclipse visible from India took place on 8 November 2022 and was a total eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and all three objects align. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire moon enters the umbral shadow of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon falls under the Earth’s shadow.

Source: DeshGujarat