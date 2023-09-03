Sir Isaac Newton’s Greek Notes: A Window into the Genius

Isaac Newton, one of history’s greatest scientists, not only left behind groundbreaking theories and discoveries but also a testament to the prevalence of Greek as a scientific language in seventeenth-century England. Newton’s precious notebooks, in which he meticulously recorded his ideas, were written entirely in Greek, showcasing his fluency in the language.

While the titles and subjects of his work were written in Latin, Newton’s actual analysis and explanations were penned in Greek, using lowercase letters and diacritical marks. These notebooks, inherited from his stepfather, played a crucial role in Newton’s breakthroughs in calculus, mathematics, physics, and metaphysics.

Despite their significance, Newton’s notebooks were not initially recognized for their value. Due to some strike-throughs and scratched-out letters, they were deemed unfit for printing and were passed down through generations of Newton’s relatives. However, in 1872, these precious papers, including Newton’s Greek notes, were entrusted to the Library of Cambridge, where they reside today.

Cambridge University digitized and made Newton’s extensive collection of papers available online in 2011. This collection includes his groundbreaking book, “Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica,” first published in 1687. In this work, Newton established classical mechanics and formulated the laws of motion and universal gravitation. His mathematical description of gravity also explained Kepler’s laws of planetary motion and other celestial phenomena, validating the heliocentric model of the solar system.

Sir Isaac Newton’s work revolutionized the scientific world and contributed significantly to the Enlightenment. His notebooks, written in Greek, serve as a testament to his genius and the importance of the language in scientific discourse during his time.

