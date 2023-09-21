The Evolution of Balanophora: An Uber-Streamlined Parasitic Plant

Balanophora, a member of the Balanophoraceae family, is a unique parasitic plant that has evolved into an extreme form of parasitism. The plant resembles fungi growing around the roots of trees but is actually composed of minute flowers arranged in mushroom-like structures. Unlike other parasitic plants that directly tap into the host tissue, Balanophora induces the host plant’s vascular system to grow into a tuber, forming a chimeric organ where it steals nutrients.

A recent study led by scientists from BGI Research and the University of British Columbia investigated the genomic changes that occurred during the evolution of Balanophora. The researchers compared the genomes of Balanophora with another extreme parasitic plant called Sapria, which belongs to a different plant family. They found that both Balanophora and Sapria have experienced significant genome shrinkage, with Balanophora losing approximately one-third of its genes.

The lost genes in Balanophora include those associated with photosynthesis, root development, nitrogen absorption, and regulation of flowering development. This suggests that the plant retains only essential genes while discarding those that have become functionally unnecessary in its parasitic lifestyle. Surprisingly, both Balanophora and Sapria have independently lost genes related to the synthesis of a major plant hormone called abscisic acid (ABA). Despite this loss, Balanophora still accumulates ABA in its flowering stems and retains genes involved in responding to ABA signaling.

The findings of this study shed light on the evolutionary mechanisms behind the extreme parasitism of Balanophora. The researchers believe that the genome shrinkage and gene loss observed in Balanophora may be beneficial, allowing the plant to synchronize its physiological processes with its host plants. These discoveries contribute to our understanding of the complex interactions between parasitic plants and their hosts.

This research has significant implications for the ongoing project to sequence the genomes of 10,000 plant species, known as the 10KP project. By studying parasitic plants, scientists gain valuable insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying their dependency on hosts and how they manipulate host plants to survive.

Source: University of British Columbia (No URL provided)