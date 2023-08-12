CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Angry Redditor Calls Out Lowe’s for Mislabeling Plants in Nursery

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Angry Redditor Calls Out Lowe’s for Mislabeling Plants in Nursery

A Redditor recently took to the internet to voice their frustration with home improvement giant Lowe’s for incorrectly labeling plants in its nursery. The Redditor shared a series of photos, each with a caption highlighting the mistakes made by Lowe’s.

The post specifically warned Floridians not to plant certain species, referring to them as “garbage.” One example was porterweed, which was mislabeled as jamaicensis when it should have been cayennensis. Both varieties of porterweed may look similar to the untrained eye, but it’s important to differentiate between them.

The Redditor emphasized the significance of using native plants when selecting what to plant in gardens or yards. Native plants play a crucial role in supporting local wildlife, such as bugs, birds, and other animals, as well as maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

One photo featured racks of curassavica labeled as tuberosa, which can be quite harmful to monarch butterflies. It’s important to distinguish between the two varieties of milkweed, as tuberosa is a source of nectar for monarchs.

Additionally, the Redditor pointed out that Lowe’s continues to sell invasive species like English ivy, Mexican petunia, and lantana camara.

To assist fellow gardeners, the Redditor shared a link to a comprehensive list of stores in Florida that sell native plants. Other commenters chimed in, sharing their own experiences with mislabeled plants.

This incident serves as a reminder to always double-check plant labels and advocate for the use of native species in order to preserve local ecosystems.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event on the Horizon

Aug 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Scientists Analyze Ancient Sea Salt Crystals to Reconstruct Earth’s Geological History

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Scientists Discover Great White Sharks Traveling Together along North American Coast

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

The Rise of AI-Generated Movies: A Glimpse into the Future?

Aug 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event on the Horizon

Aug 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Technology: The Impact of Sentiment Analysis and Self-healing Coatings

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments