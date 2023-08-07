Background Hum of Gravitational Waves Detected in Universe

In recent weeks, the astrophysics community has been abuzz with the discovery that the universe is filled with a background hum of gravitational waves. This remarkable finding was made by several teams using radio telescopes located in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the US. They all observed the same phenomenon: a faint fingerprint of gravitational waves in the signals received from pulsars within our galaxy.

This discovery has opened up exciting possibilities within the field of multimessenger astronomy. The NANOGrav collaboration in the US announced this breakthrough on June 28, causing a wave of fascination among researchers and enthusiasts alike. Andrew Glester, in this episode of the Physics World Stories podcast, delves into the implications of this discovery.

Joining Glester is Cherry Ng, an astronomer at the Laboratory of the Physics and Chemistry of the Environment and Space, which is part of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). Ng sheds light on what these gravitational wave signals can tell us about the massive objects that trigger them, most likely being the merger of supermassive black holes.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that gravitational waves provide a unique window into the nature of the universe. They offer insights into phenomena that cannot be observed using traditional methods. By studying these waves, scientists can gather valuable information about the dynamics and characteristics of supermassive black holes.

The detection of a background hum of gravitational waves not only showcases the remarkable advancements in our technological capabilities but also provides a stepping stone towards unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos. As further research is conducted, it is expected that more fascinating discoveries will be made, bringing us closer to a deeper understanding of the universe we inhabit.