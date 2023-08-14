Ancient Mystery Solved: The Shape-Shifting Nature of Galaxies

A 100-year-old mystery surrounding the “shape-shifting” nature of galaxies has finally been solved. Astronomer Alister Graham discovered that the evolution of galaxies from one shape to another, known as galactic speciation, occurs through clashes and subsequent mergers between galaxies. This process, which can be seen as a form of “natural selection,” drives the cosmic evolution.

For decades, astronomers have classified galaxies based on a sequence of varying galaxy anatomy called the “Hubble sequence.” Spiral galaxies, like our Milky Way, sit at one end of this sequence, while elliptical galaxies, like Messier 87 (M87), sit at the other. Lenticular galaxies, elongated sphere-shaped galaxies lacking spiral arms, bridge the gap between the two.

However, what was lacking in this system was the understanding of the evolutionary paths that link one galaxy shape to another. To resolve this, Graham compared optical light images from the Hubble Space Telescope with infrared images from the Spitzer Space Telescope. By comparing the mass of stars in each galaxy to the mass of their central supermassive black holes, he discovered two different types of bridging lenticular galaxies: old ones with no dust and young ones rich in dust.

Dust-poor galaxies develop spiral arms when they accrete gas and other matter, creating a disrupted disk with a spiral pattern radiating out from their center. Dust-rich lenticular galaxies, on the other hand, are formed when spiral galaxies collide and merge, resulting in a more prominent central spheroid and black holes.

This research reveals that spiral galaxies like the Milky Way actually lie between dust-rich and dust-poor lenticular galaxies on the Hubble sequence. Furthermore, it suggests that our galaxy’s history includes not only cannibalistic events but also the gradual transformation from a dust-poor lenticular galaxy to the spiral galaxy we see today.

In the future, our Milky Way is expected to merge with the Andromeda galaxy, erasing both galaxies’ spiral arm patterns. If this newly formed galaxy encounters a third dust-rich lenticular galaxy and merges with it, it will transform into an elliptical-shaped galaxy without the ability to harbor cold gas and dust clouds.

This new understanding of galactic evolution has important implications. Dust-poor lenticular galaxies could serve as fossil records of early universe disk-dominated galaxies, helping to explain the existence of massive spheroid-dominated galaxies. The research by Alister Graham has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.