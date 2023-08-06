Countless Free-Floating Planets Abound in the Universe, Astronomers Find

Astronomers have discovered that free-floating planets, which are not tethered to a host star, are much more common than previously thought. These planets, known as rogue planets, are formed in a manner similar to other planets, within the disk of gas and dust surrounding a young star. However, instead of remaining in their celestial neighborhoods, these worlds are violently expelled.

Scientists at NASA and Osaka University estimate that there are trillions of rogue planets in the Milky Way, six times more abundant than planets orbiting their own stars. They have recently identified the second Earth-sized rogue planet ever detected. Previous findings had initially suggested that most rogue planets were similar in size to Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. However, further research has shown that smaller planets are more common among rogue planets.

To study these wandering worlds, researchers used nine years of data collected by the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA) telescope in New Zealand. The planets were indirectly detected through their gravitational influence, which bent and magnified the light from distant stars, a phenomenon known as microlensing.

From the analysis, scientists estimate that there are approximately 20 times more rogue planets in the Milky Way than there are stars. Furthermore, Earth-mass planets are 180 times more common than Jupiter-sized rogue planets. This suggests that smaller planets are more likely to be expelled from their star systems.

The abundance of rogue planets in the Milky Way indicates that planet-sized objects colliding during formation may be more common than previously believed. However, it is still unclear whether these planets are truly untethered or are in wide orbits that cannot be linked to a host star. Future observations using advanced telescopes, such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the Euclid Telescope, could provide more data to determine the mass of rogue planets directly.

While it is possible that some of these rogue planets could be habitable, the search for life on these worlds is currently beyond our capabilities. Scientists will continue to explore the mysteries of rogue planets and their potential role in the universe.