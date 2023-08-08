Astronomers Find Trillions of Free-Floating Planets

Astronomers have discovered that there are far more free-floating planets in the universe than planets that are bound to a host star. These free-floating planets are dark and isolated orbs that exist without any host star. They are believed to form in the same way as other planets, within the swirling disk of gas and dust surrounding a young star. However, unlike their planetary siblings, these free-floating worlds are violently ejected from their celestial neighborhoods.

Previous estimates suggested that billions of planets had gone rogue in the Milky Way. Now, scientists at NASA and Osaka University in Japan have increased the estimate to trillions. According to two papers accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, these planets are six times more common than planets orbiting their own stars. The researchers also identified the second-ever Earth-sized free floater.

To study these rogue planets more effectively, astronomers used nine years of data from the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics telescope. Exoplanets were indirectly detected by measuring how their gravity warped and magnified light from distant stars behind them. By analyzing more than 3,500 microlensing events, including stars, stellar remnants, brown dwarfs, and planet candidates, the researchers estimated that there are approximately 20 times more free-floating planets in the Milky Way than stars. Earth-mass planets are also 180 times more common than rogue Jupiters.

According to Dr. Bennett, these findings support the idea that smaller planets are more likely to go rogue than larger ones. Planets are believed to be ejected from their star systems when two protoplanets collide. The force of the impact can knock one planet out of the emerging star system. However, larger objects are necessary to kick planets out of their star systems, which suggests that lower mass planets are at a greater risk of ejection.

The abundance of free-floating planets in the Milky Way also suggests that planet-sized objects colliding during formation may be more common than previously thought. The results from this study align with earlier hints from independent observations, indicating that low-mass free-floating planets are widespread in the Milky Way.

Further research will be possible with the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set to launch in 2027. By combining data from this telescope with other observatories, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of these free-floating planets, including their habitability. While the search for life on these planets is currently out of reach, astronomers are eager to continue exploring the mysteries of these lone worlds.