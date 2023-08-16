The Secrets of Ötzi the Iceman: New Study Reveals Dark Skin, Dark Eyes, and Baldness

Ötzi the Iceman, whose frozen remains were found in the Tyrolean Alps in 1991, continues to captivate researchers and visitors alike. A recent study analyzing ancient DNA extracted from Ötzi’s pelvis has revealed new insights about this 5,300-year-old mummy. Contrary to previous depictions of a pale-skinned man with a full head of hair and beard, the analysis suggests that Ötzi had dark skin, dark eyes, and was likely bald.

Albert Zink, head of the Institute for Mummy Studies at Eurac Research, explains that the darkened skin color of the mummy is believed to be close to what Ötzi’s skin color was during his lifetime. This challenges previous assumptions that his skin darkened during the mummification process. Zink further notes that it is not surprising for Ötzi to have had dark skin, as many Europeans of that era likely had darker pigmentation than present-day Europeans.

Johannes Krause, a coauthor of the study and director of the department of archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, highlights the bias in reconstructions based on preconceived notions of Stone Age humans in Europe. The findings suggest that Ötzi looked more like the mummy itself than previously thought.

The analysis also indicates that Ötzi may have had male pattern baldness, although it is difficult to determine to what extent he had lost hair in his lifetime. One of the researchers, archaeologist Lars Holger Pilø, suggests that the near complete baldness observed on the mummy is more likely due to post-death decomposition.

The study also involved sequencing the genome extracted from Ötzi’s pelvis, which produced more accurate results compared to a previous incomplete genome. The latest research clears up discrepancies and contamination issues from earlier studies and confirms that Ötzi shares more genetic similarities with early Anatolian farmers than with his European hunter-gatherer contemporaries.

Overall, this study sheds new light on the life and appearance of Ötzi the Iceman, providing valuable insights into the ancient past and the human journey through time.