Ötzi the Iceman’s Genetic History and Physical Appearance Revealed

Researchers recently conducted a higher-coverage analysis of Ötzi the iceman’s genome to learn more about his genetic history and physical appearance. The study revealed that Ötzi had genes associated with male-pattern baldness and a dark skin tone. This finding suggests that Ötzi’s skin color was dark even during his lifetime, making it the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European individuals.

Earlier examinations of Ötzi’s genomes in 2012 described him as a light-skinned, light-eyed hairy male. However, with the advancements in DNA sequencing technology, the recent analysis was able to generate a high-coverage genome, providing more accurate results. The study shows that Ötzi had a dark complexion and challenges the previously thought ancestry of the iceman.

The 2012 findings suggested a genetic affinity between Ötzi and present-day Sardinians, with Steppe farmer-related ancestry. However, this sample was contaminated with modern human DNA, leading to potential inaccuracies. The new research, which used a different extraction method to reduce contamination, reveals that the iceman had a high proportion of genes in common with the early farmers from Anatolia.

The study also highlights that Ötzi’s ancestors migrated to Europe from Anatolia around 8,000 years ago. Ötzi himself grew up and lived his life in today’s South Tirol in northern Italy, in a relatively isolated area with low contact with other populations.

Albert Zink, the co-author of the study, emphasizes that this new information improves our understanding of Ötzi’s physical appearance and ancestry. It is important for future reconstructions to consider these findings.