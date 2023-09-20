– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Makes Final Course Correction before Returning Asteroid Sample to Earth

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe has successfully performed its last trajectory-correcting maneuver, bringing it one step closer to delivering its asteroid sample to Earth on September 24th. The probe executed a brief engine burn on Sunday, resulting in a velocity change of 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) per minute. This maneuver adjusted the landing location of the sample capsule, moving it east by nearly 8 miles (12.5 kilometers) within the predetermined landing zone on the Defense Department’s Utah Test and Training Range.

This correction maneuver followed a crucial course-setting maneuver on September 10th, which aimed to release the sample capsule on September 24th at an altitude of 63,000 miles (102,000 km) above Earth. Currently, the probe is approximately 1.8 million miles (2.8 million km) away from Earth and is approaching at a speed of about 14,000 mph (23,000 kph).

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016 with a budget of $1 billion, was sent to study the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. After years of observation, it successfully collected about 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of material from Bennu’s surface in October 2020.

Upon its return to Earth, the sample will be delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be curated and stored. Some of the asteroid materials will be distributed to scientists worldwide to study the early solar system and the potential role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in the emergence of life on Earth. Scientists believe that these asteroids may have brought organic compounds, essential building blocks for life, to Earth through ancient impacts.

While the return capsule heads to Earth, the main OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its mission. It will proceed towards another potentially dangerous asteroid, Apophis, on an extended mission known as OSIRIS-APEX, planned for 2029.

