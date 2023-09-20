CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Makes Final Course Correction before Returning Asteroid Sample to Earth

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 20, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Makes Final Course Correction before Returning Asteroid Sample to Earth

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe has successfully performed its last trajectory-correcting maneuver, bringing it one step closer to delivering its asteroid sample to Earth on September 24th. The probe executed a brief engine burn on Sunday, resulting in a velocity change of 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) per minute. This maneuver adjusted the landing location of the sample capsule, moving it east by nearly 8 miles (12.5 kilometers) within the predetermined landing zone on the Defense Department’s Utah Test and Training Range.

This correction maneuver followed a crucial course-setting maneuver on September 10th, which aimed to release the sample capsule on September 24th at an altitude of 63,000 miles (102,000 km) above Earth. Currently, the probe is approximately 1.8 million miles (2.8 million km) away from Earth and is approaching at a speed of about 14,000 mph (23,000 kph).

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016 with a budget of $1 billion, was sent to study the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. After years of observation, it successfully collected about 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of material from Bennu’s surface in October 2020.

Upon its return to Earth, the sample will be delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be curated and stored. Some of the asteroid materials will be distributed to scientists worldwide to study the early solar system and the potential role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in the emergence of life on Earth. Scientists believe that these asteroids may have brought organic compounds, essential building blocks for life, to Earth through ancient impacts.

While the return capsule heads to Earth, the main OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its mission. It will proceed towards another potentially dangerous asteroid, Apophis, on an extended mission known as OSIRIS-APEX, planned for 2029.

Sources:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Makes Final Course Correction before Returning Asteroid Sample to Earth

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments