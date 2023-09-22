NASA’s Osiris-Rex Capsule Brings Home Precious Asteroid Dust

NASA’s Osiris-Rex capsule will make a dramatic entrance into Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday at over 15 times the speed of a rifle bullet. The capsule will create a fireball in the sky as it descends, but with the help of a heat shield and parachutes, it will land gently in Utah’s West Desert. What makes this landing so significant is the cargo that the capsule carries—a handful of dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. This space rock, the size of a mountain, holds the potential to answer fundamental questions about our origins.

Scientists are excited about the possibility of studying this asteroid dust, as it existed before our planet and Solar System formed. By analyzing the material, researchers hope to gain insights into how Earth was formed and why it became a habitable world. Key questions include the origins of Earth’s water and atmosphere, as well as the source of the organic molecules that make up all life on our planet.

The prevailing theory is that many essential components for Earth’s development were delivered by asteroids. This belief is supported by the fact that Bennu is similar to other impacting asteroids from the past. NASA launched the Osiris-Rex probe in 2016 to acquire fragments of Bennu. After two years of mapping, a location on the asteroid’s surface was identified for the sample collection.

A notable figure in the selection process was Dr. Sir Brian May, a British rock legend and astrophysicist. With his expertise in stereo imaging, he helped identify the safest areas on Bennu to approach. Dr. May emphasized the importance of combining art and science in this project, as understanding the terrain was crucial to the mission’s success.

The moment of sample capture was a monumental occasion. Osiris-Rex descended to the asteroid, extending a grabbing mechanism on a 10ft boom. Upon contact with the surface, the surface behaved unexpectedly, parting like a fluid. This caused a 26ft-wide crater, into which material was blown and collected in the chamber.

With the capsule hours away from safely delivering the Bennu sample, scientists are eager to analyze it. The samples will be taken to the Johnson Space Center in Texas for analysis. Dr. Ashley King from London’s Natural History Museum will be among the first scientists to examine the material. He described the experience as incredibly exciting, as acquiring samples from an asteroid is a rare opportunity.

Researchers are particularly interested in investigating the presence of water and carbon in Bennu. If the water found in Bennu is similar to that in Earth’s oceans, it could support the theory that asteroids played a crucial role in providing water to our planet. Additionally, understanding the carbon-based molecules in the sample will shed light on the organic components of Bennu and their potential connection to the origins of life on Earth.

Overall, the collection of this asteroid dust represents a significant milestone in our quest to unravel the mysteries of our origins. It offers the potential to expand our understanding of how Earth formed and the role asteroids played in shaping our planet.

