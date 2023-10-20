Get Ready for the Orionid Meteor Shower this Weekend

Don’t miss the spectacular Orionid meteor shower happening this weekend. The shower is expected to peak at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, but visible meteors will be streaking across the sky all weekend long at a rate of 10 to 20 per hour. The best time to spot a meteor will be in the early hours of the morning, when the radiant, or the point where the meteors appear to originate from, is at its highest.

To have the best chance of spotting a meteor, experts suggest going outside for at least 10 to 20 minutes before stargazing to let your eyes adjust to the low light. It is also ideal to find a spot away from light pollution with a clear view of the dark sky.

The Orionid meteor shower is caused by debris from Comet Halley, one of the most famous comets. While the comet won’t be visible until 2061, it leaves a trail of debris that Earth passes through every year, resulting in the Orionids. The dust grains from the comet travel quickly and vaporize when they enter the atmosphere, creating the bright streaks seen as meteors. The Orionids are known for their brightness and fast movement.

After the Orionids peak, there are still five other meteor showers to catch this year, including the Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, Leonids, Geminids, and Ursids. Additionally, there are three full moons left in 2023 – the Hunter’s moon, Beaver moon, and Cold moon.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to witness the beauty of the universe and marvel at the celestial wonders above. Don’t miss the Orionid meteor shower, a dazzling display that reminds us of the ancient origins of our solar system.

