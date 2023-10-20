Get Ready for the Spectacular Orionid Meteor Shower This Weekend

If you’re looking for a dazzling celestial show, don’t forget to look up this weekend to catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor shower. The shower is set to peak at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, but visible meteors can be seen streaking across the sky all weekend long, with a rate of 10 to 20 meteors per hour. This astronomical event can be witnessed from any part of the world during the night.

To maximize your chances of spotting a meteor, it is recommended to be out in the early hours of the morning. The radiant, which is the point where the meteors seem to originate from, will be at its highest around 2 a.m. in any time zone. However, Dr. Ashley King, a planetary science researcher with the Natural History Museum in London, suggests that meteors will start appearing as soon as it gets dark.

One factor to consider is the moon’s phase during this event. This weekend, the moon will be in its first quarter phase and will set near midnight. According to the American Meteor Society, the moon’s luminosity may slightly interfere with meteor visibility. King advises waiting for the moon to set for optimal viewing conditions. Even if you are in a city with light pollution, you should still be able to see a few meteors with a little patience.

The Orionid meteor shower occurs annually as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. As the fragments enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they create dazzling streaks of light in the sky. This meteor shower is named after the constellation Orion, from where the meteors appear to radiate.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the beautiful display of nature’s fireworks. Find a dark spot away from city lights, lay back, and enjoy the mesmerizing show created by the Orionid meteor shower.

Sources:

– EarthSky

– American Meteor Society