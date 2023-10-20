Expedition 70 Crew Conducts Space Health and Earth Science Studies on International Space Station

The Expedition 70 crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has been busy conducting various scientific studies and maintenance tasks. The ISS, a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It has been continuously occupied since 2000 by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world.

One of the studies being conducted is DNA analysis, which helps keep crews and spacecraft safe with less dependence on Earth. Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli used a portable DNA sequencer to identify bacteria extracted from station water samples. This technology study will contribute to NASA’s plans for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Another study involves the use of wearables to monitor an astronaut’s health. Astronaut Moghbeli wore a Bio-Monitor vest and headband for a 48-hour session to test their ability to monitor health while minimally interfering with daily activities.

Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) worked inside the cupola, testing an advanced camera’s ability to observe Earth’s thunderstorms and their electrical activity. The data collected may improve atmospheric knowledge and lead to future space applications.

Routine checks and maintenance tasks were also carried out. For example, NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara photographed emergency hardware, checked her blood pressure, and uninstalled components from a spacesuit. Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA replaced filters inside the Life Science Glovebox and swapped sample cassettes inside the Materials Science Laboratory.

The crew is also preparing for a spacewalk, which is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai will conduct the spacewalk, which involves various tasks outside the ISS.

These ongoing studies and tasks contribute to our understanding of space health, Earth science, and the maintenance of the International Space Station.

