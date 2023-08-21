Great Apes Show Different Curiosity Levels in the Wild

New research indicates that great apes exhibit different curiosity levels when encountering unfamiliar objects in the wild compared to in captivity. The study, published in Scientific Reports, focuses on the behavior of human-habituated orangutans located in a reserve in Sumatra.

While apes in captivity typically spend a significant amount of time exploring new objects, little was known about how this curiosity manifests in the wild. Previous attempts to introduce novel items in the orangutan habitat failed as the apes were exceptionally cautious.

In more recent experiments, biologists devised a more enticing approach by placing a tree trunk filled with local forest honey near the orangutans. This familiar yet intriguing object sparked the apes’ curiosity during 170 trials.

The researchers found that the way orangutans expressed their curiosity varied depending on their age. Immature orangutans were observed to look significantly longer at the object compared to other apes, spending an average of 233 seconds exploring it. In contrast, mothers spent 103 seconds inspecting the object, while sexually mature males spent only 34 seconds. Immature orangutans also approached the object more quickly and displayed signs of agitation.

Interestingly, the apes rarely touched the branch directly and preferred to use tools such as sticks instead. In areas with abundant food, they were less likely to approach the honey-stuffed branch. However, social connections seemed to have an impact on their curiosity levels. Orangutans accompanied by other apes were more likely to approach and touch the object.

The researchers believe that the study’s findings offer insights into how human curiosity might have evolved. They suggest that social factors may have played a significant role in the development of curiosity throughout human history. According to Caroline Schuppli, director of the orangutan research project at Suaq Balimbing, “If novelty was the spark, then our social lives might have provided the accelerant.”