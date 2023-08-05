Decoding Light Through Scattering Media: A Breakthrough in Optical Computing

Researchers have made a significant discovery in decoding light that passes through a scattering medium like ground glass. This breakthrough, achieved by Professor Choi Wonshik’s team from the IBS Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics, opens up possibilities in optical computing and machine learning.

When light travels through an opaque substance, such as ground glass, the information carried within the light becomes jumbled up and encrypted. Previous attempts to recover this information have utilized linear scattering matrices, but these methods were limited to linear signals.

Professor Choi’s team has now demonstrated that the optical response of a nonlinear scattering medium can be represented by a third-order tensor, which provides a new approach to optical encryption and logic gates. A third-order tensor is a mathematical object used to represent relationships between three sets of data.

To validate their findings, the team used barium titanate nanoparticles as a nonlinear scattering medium. These nanoparticles generate nonlinear second harmonic generation (SHG) signals, which are characterized by the nonlinear properties of barium titanate. By considering cross-terms in a third-order tensor, the team developed a theoretical framework to accurately represent the optical response.

The potential applications of this discovery are vast. The higher rank of the tensor derived from the nonlinear scattering medium suggests that it can be a scalable physical operator. The team demonstrated this by implementing nonlinear optical encryption and all-optical logic gates. They were able to encrypt and decrypt information encoded in SHG signals, showcasing the practical applications of this method.

This breakthrough in decoding light through scattering media has immense implications for optical computing and machine learning. It offers new possibilities in areas such as data encryption, signal processing, and information retrieval. Further research and development in this field could lead to significant advancements in the field of optics.