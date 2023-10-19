Where to See the Orionids Meteor Shower in Ontario this Weekend

This weekend, Ontario residents will have the opportunity to witness the stunning Orionids Meteor Shower. For those wondering where the best place to view this celestial event in Ontario is, look no further than Pukaskwa National Park. OnlineCasinos recently ranked Pukaskwa National Park as one of the top national parks in Canada to witness the peak of the meteor shower.

The Orionids Meteor Shower, known as “one of the most beautiful showers of the year,” will reach its peak on Saturday, October 21st. OnlineCasinos analyzed factors such as sky quality, light pollution, and Instagram popularity to determine the best national parks in Canada for stargazing. Pukaskwa National Park in Ontario secured the 7th spot out of 10 parks, with an impressive overall stargazing score of 8.31.

Situated on the shores of Lake Superior, Pukaskwa National Park is a biodiverse haven for wildlife. Its remote wilderness and minimal light pollution create the perfect conditions for spotting shooting stars. The park offers breathtaking views and clear skies, making it an ideal location to observe the Orionids Meteor Shower.

NASA describes the Orionid meteors as bright and fast-moving. During its peak, the meteor shower will produce around 15 to 20 shooting stars every hour. It is recommended to visit Pukaskwa National Park during nightfall this weekend to witness this astronomical spectacle.

Aside from Pukaskwa National Park, the ranking also included other national parks in Canada that are ideal for stargazing. These include Banff National Park, Glacier National Park, Jasper National Park, Yoho National Park, and more.

Now armed with the knowledge of the best place to view the Orionids Meteor Shower in Ontario, it’s time to gather your stargazing companions and embark on a remarkable journey under the night sky.

Sources:

– OnlineCasinos ranking

– NASA